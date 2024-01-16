XYZ preemptively scores the U.S. rights to the alien invasion sequel Skyline: Warpath starring Iko Uwais and Scott Adkins

XYZ Films has landed the U.S. rights to Skyline: Warpath, the third film in the Skyline franchise, with Iko Uwais and Scott Adkins set to star.

XYZ Films knows a good thing when they see it, and that’s why the studio preemptively purchased the U.S. rights to Skyline: Warpath, a sequel in the Skyline universe starring Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption, The Expend4bles, Fistful of Vengeance) and Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4, Day Shift, Avengement). Liam O’Donnell (Beyond Skyline) directs the threequel from his own script, with filming taking place in Indonesia. You can check out Uwais and Adkins in the first-look images from Skyline: Warpath above and below.

Joining Uwais and Adkins and cast members are Louis Mandylor (Friends, The Debt Collector, Rambo: Last Blood), Randall J. Bacon (Skeletons in the Closet, Bone Yard, 3 Days in Malay), and Yayan Ruhain (The Raid 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

According to XYZ, the story for Skyline: Warpath picks up five years after Beyond Skyline. The plot “follows Sua (Uwais) as he leads The Resistance against the aliens. When he discovers the powerful alien Radial Gauntlet, he must deal with both the corrupt Eric (Adkins) and the army of alien invaders.”

“Since we first met Iko Uwais, Matthew Chausse and I have been pushing to make a star vehicle for him like Warpath. Pairing him with the truly versatile action legend Scott Adkins, along with XYZ films, the company that started things off for us, has been a dream come true,” said Liam O’Donnell.

Action fans are well-acquainted with Uwais after watching him wreck shop in films like The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2, The Night Comes for Us, and Headshot, to name a few. He’s lightning quick, nimble AF, and can rearrange faces with the best in the business. As his introduction to the franchise, he appeared alongside Frank Grillo, Bojana Novakovic, and Jonny Weston in 2017’s Beyond Skyline.

Meanwhile, Adkins is known for his role as Yuri Boyka in the Undisputed franchise. He’s also ripped stunt actors a new one while working on films like American Assassin, John Wick: Chapter 4, Marvel’s Doctor Strange, and more.

Uwais and Adkins strike me as an unstoppable pairing to stand tall against an alien invasion. They’re both masters of the martial arts craft, and I have a feeling these aliens are about to be sent packing.