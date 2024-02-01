The Shining: Stanley Kubrick film to be shown at the hotel location this October

I love Stanley Kubrick‘s classic Stephen King adaptation The Shining (watch it HERE) and would probably have a blast watching the movie at the Timberline Lodge in Oregon – which is the place that stood in for the Overlook Hotel in the exterior shots of the location. (The interior scenes were filmed on sets in England.) Chances are, I’m not going to be able to do that any time soon, but some fans are going to have that opportunity later this year! On Set Cinema has announced that they will be showing The Shining at the Timberline Lodge on Sunday, October 6th! The event details can be found at THIS LINK and tickets can be purchased HERE.

King’s novel (available HERE) has the following description: Jack Torrance’s new job at the Overlook Hotel is the perfect chance for a fresh start. As the off-season caretaker at the atmospheric old hotel, he’ll have plenty of time to spend reconnecting with his family and working on his writing. But as the harsh winter weather sets in, the idyllic location feels ever more remote . . . and more sinister. And the only one to notice the strange and terrible forces gathering around the Overlook is Danny Torrance, a uniquely gifted five-year-old.

Kubrick wrote the screenplay for his film with Diane Johnson. The Shining stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers, Barry Nelson, Philip Stone, Joe Turkel, Anne Jackson, Tony Burton, Lia Beldam, Billie Gibson, Barry Dennen, and Lisa and Louise Burns.

On Set Cinema notes, The Timberline Lodge is a US National Historic Landmark and is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places. President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the lodge in 1937. It’s definitely a sight to behold – the lodge and the views are absolutely incredible! This is a rare public screening of the movie at Timberline and seating is limited. Fans will have access to the hotel for the day and there will be a special themed bar for attendees, fun photo ops, giveaways & more! So grab your big wheels and prepare for total isolation… Mr. Torrance is waiting for you.

On Set Cinema ticket holders get a massive discount for Sunday night lodging! Just to give you an idea of the Sunday night discount: – Sunday night “Queen” standard rate: $345 / On Set Cinema rate: $192.95 ($152.05 OFF – almost completely pays for 2 On Set Cinema tickets!) – Sunday night “Queen Twin” standard rate: $375 / On Set Cinema rate: $210 ($165 OFF – completely pays for 2 On Set Cinema tickets!)

Location: Timberline Lodge – 27500 E Timberline Road, Government Camp, OR 97028

Admission: $75.00 (includes access to the Timberline Lodge for the day, access to private event space inside the lodge, themed bar menu, photo ops, horror swag giveaways, movie screening and lodge overnight stay discount code)

Will you be attending this On Set Cinema event to watch The Shining at the Timberline Lodge? Let us know by leaving a comment below.