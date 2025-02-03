The Shitheads: Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Peter Dinklage to star in an unhinged, drug-fueled road trip comedy

Oh, boy! The profanity watchdogs of social media will love the title of the upcoming comedy The Shitheads, starring Dave Franco (Day Shift, Now You See Me 2, The Disaster Artist), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Straight Outta Compton, Cocaine Bear), and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, The Toxic Avenger, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). The unhinged comedy project hails from Macon Blair, who recently partnered with Dinklage for The Toxic Avenger reboot, which is coming to theaters this August. The Shitheads is a hot-ticket item at next week’s EFM (European Film Market) in Berlin, with multiple studios interested in the upcoming road trip film with a starry ensemble.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, The Shitheads “follows cynical degenerate Mark (Franco) and bumbling idealist Davis (Jackson) as they’ve both hit rock bottom. Paired for a job by a shady transport service, their task seems simple: transport Sheridan, a wealthy troubled teen, to rehab. But Sheridan has other plans and what starts as a simple road trip becomes an unhinged odyssey of drug-fueled disasters, near-death experiences, and criminal encounters. Out of their minds and in way over their heads, Mark and Davis find the courage to face their failures and realize that it’s not the destination that matters, it’s the shitheads you meet along the way.”

Macon Blair has been kicking The Shitheads around for a while with a 2017 version of the comedy starring Luke Wilson and Tracy Morgan. The retooled version features three of Hollywood’s hottest players, each with talked-about projects from 2024, including the horror film Together (Franco), the action-packed sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (Jackson Jr.), and Wicked (Dinklage). It’s safe to say we’ve all known some shitheads at some point or another. They’re often the people who get you into trouble. Still, they can also be the ones who stick with you through thick and thin, never letting the impossible or illegal stand in the way of friendship and comradery.

Do you have any drug-fueled road trip stories? We’d love to read about them in the comments section below. In the meantime, I’m sure we’ll hear about The Shitheads getting picked up by a studio before the end of next week.