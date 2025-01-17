Sci-fi comedy Mac-D vs The Space Rodent unveils a trailer and poster

Coming soon from SRS Cinema is the sci-fi comedy The Space Rodent , a.k.a. Mac-D vs. The Space Rodent (or Mac & Dean vs. the Space Rodent, if you really want to draw out the title) – and with the movie’s release swiftly approaching, a trailer and a poster have been unveiled! You can watch the trailer in the embed above and check out the trailer at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Jason D. Morris (Haunted Objects), who crafted the script with Robert J. Carrera, The Space Rodent has the following synopsis: When a misfit group of friends in a small town encounters a ravenous alien rodent during a chaotic Halloween night, their survival depends on wit, makeshift weapons, and embracing their inner heroes. Halloween night in Cavell, Il starts as a typical evening of costumes and candy, but the small-town calm is shattered when a ravenous alien rodent crash-lands in the neighborhood. Mac, Dean, Amanda, and Skyler—a group of misfit friends with their own share of personal struggles—find themselves at the epicenter of the chaos. What begins as playful banter and bizarre antics soon spirals into a fight for survival as they come face-to-face with the creature’s deadly attacks. With no help in sight, the friends must rely on their creativity and questionable teamwork to take on the alien menace. Armed with duct-taped weapons and sheer determination, they navigate the night’s escalating dangers, battling their own fears and the mounting absurdity of their situation. From harrowing close calls to laugh-out-loud mishaps, the group’s journey is as hilarious as it is heart-pounding. As the night unfolds, their survival depends not just on defeating the creature, but on embracing their quirks and standing together. Packed with humor, action, and a touch of the absurd, “MAC-D vs The Space Rodent” delivers a fresh take on the alien invasion genre, proving that sometimes, the unlikeliest of heroes rise to the occasion.

Carrera stars in the film alongside David L. Minard, Leah Bernard, Shelby Broadnax, and Evan O’Hare.

If you’d like to learn a lot more about The Space Rodent, head over to the official website – but first, let us know what you thought of the trailer by leaving a comment below.