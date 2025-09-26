The Strangers: Chapter 2 LA Premiere Interviews – Madelaine Petsch, Renny Harlin & More!

A hulking man with a burlap sack over his face looms above me, axe raised high. To my left and right, I’m flanked by two women brandishing butcher knives—one hidden behind a doll mask, the other donning a twisted pin-up caricature. And then there’s me, armed with nothing but my microphone. The masked killers have officially taken over the red carpet for The Strangers: Chapter 2 (check out our review).

Just in time for Halloween season, director Renny Harlin returns with the follow-up to The Strangers: Chapter 1, the first entry in a brand-new trilogy inspired by Bryan Bertino’s 2008 home-invasion classic. Released last summer, Chapter 1reimagined the original story, following Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and her boyfriend Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) as they endured a night of terror at the hands of three masked strangers. But unlike the 2008 film, Harlin’s version was always designed as the start of a larger saga.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 picks up in the aftermath. Maya, reeling from the brutal murder of her boyfriend, awakens in a hospital only to discover the killers are not finished with her yet. With no safe haven and no one she can truly trust, Maya must fight for survival against relentless psychopaths. This sequel dives deeper into the lore of the masked trio and the eerie town that may be complicit in their reign of terror.

I had the chance to cover the Los Angeles premiere and speak with the cast and crew who brought this chilling continuation to life. Director Renny Harlin shared insights on his creative process and how his previous horror projects informed this one. Madelaine Petsch opened up about the emotional and physical demands of filming such an intense story. I also spoke with cast members Sara Freedland, Pablo Benavides Sandstrom, Brooke Lena Johnson, Froy Gutierrez, and Ema Horvath, as well as producers Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton, and writer Alan Freedland. Plus, Tyrese Gibson and Deon Taylor stopped by to discuss their newly announced horror project, Don’t Open the Door.

Not only did we get into behind-the-scenes details, but we also had some fun discussing things like how they would defend themselves against a Strangers attack, or which cast member they’d want at their side to face them. On top of that, I asked each person what their Strangers mask would look like if they could design one. Their answers did not disappoint.

Catch all my coverage from The Strangers: Chapter 2 premiere in the video above. The film slashes its way into theaters September 26. Bring a friend—or go alone if you dare. Just make sure to lock all the doors when you get home.