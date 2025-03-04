The Third Parent: Rob Lowe, Crispin Glover, Roselyn Sanchez star in creepypasta horror film

Rob Lowe, Crispin Glover, and Roselyn Sanchez are set to star in the creepypasta horror film The Third Parent, with Glover playing the villain

The Third Parent , the acclaimed viral “creepypasta” series of internet-based stories from writer Elias Witherow, is getting the film adaptation treatment – and the film is set to star a pair of ’80s icons! Rob Lowe of St. Elmo’s Fire and Stephen King’s The Stand is on board to produce and star in the film alongside Crispin Glover, whose credits include Back to the Future, River’s Edge, and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (plus the Willard remake, pictured above). Lowe and Glover are joined in the cast by Roselyn Sanchez of Fantasy Island and Rush Hour 2.

Bleecker Street has acquired the North American distribution rights to the horror film from Walters Media Group, and they’re planning to give it a nationwide theatrical release. The Third Parent marks the feature debut of producer David Michaels, who is signed on to write and direct.

The story takes place amidst a 4th of July celebration, when a disturbing figure named Tommy Taffy emerges, disguising himself as a human to infiltrate a suburban neighborhood and impose authoritarian rule over an unsuspecting family.

Gary Michael Walters is producing the film for Walters Media Group, which retains ownership of the IP. Rob Lowe is producing with Spencer Young for Enfant Terrible and Jonathan Halperyn and Daniel Kresmery for Hero Squared. Executive producers include Jack Roberts for Lesnik Entertainment, Drake Dowd and Kristen Gilot-Dowd for Dowd Films, and Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson for Bleecker Street.

Bleecker’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson provided the following statement: “ Crispin Glover’s Tommy Taffy will be the next great horror villain. With Gary’s incredible track record as a producer and David’s strong vision, anchored by Rob Lowe and Roselyn Sanchez’ compelling performances, we believe this will be a singular and terrifying theatrical experience. ” Gary Michael Walters added, “ I am so thrilled to be part of Bleecker Street’s continued expansion into the horror space. Andrew and Kent’s support for this project has been phenomenal. “

This project already caught my interest as soon as I saw that Crispin Glover was in the cast at all, but the fact that he’s playing the villainous Tommy Taffy boosts my interest and enthusiasm for it even higher. Now I’m really looking forward to seeing what Glover is going to do with this character.

