The Toxic Avenger ongoing comic book series will take Toxie on a journey through genres

Last October, AHOY Comics brought the Toxic Avenger character from the Troma cult classic The Toxic Avenger (watch it HERE) and its sequels back to the world of comic books for a five-issue mini-series – and that mini-series proved popular enough that AHOY Comics is now launching an ongoing Toxic Avenger series! The first issue is out now, and previews of the second and third issues are already up on the AHOY Comics website, revealing that this series is going to take Toxie on a journey through genres!

Issue #1 is horror. You demanded it, so here it is: a new ONGOING series featuring the movies’ grossest hero, masterminded by the hit creative team from 2024’s TOXIC AVENGER miniseries! In this issue’s self-contained horror story, kids are disappearing from Toxie’s hometown of Tromaville, NJ. Did they simply run away from the chemically polluted town? Or is the real explanation even more frightening?

Issue #2 is a hard-boiled crime story. Crime issue! A dead body lies on a rainswept street in the neon light of downtown Tromaville. A note pinned to the corpse points the accusing finger at the Toxic Avenger, leading an armored SWAT team to surround his junkyard! That issue will reach store shelves on August 13.

Issue #3 goes into “prophetic science fiction” territory. Sentiac, an artificial intelligence in an armored body, thinks it should rid the world of all imperfect humans! The Toxic Avenger disagrees! That issue reaches store shelves on September 17, and AHOY will also be launching a Toxic Crusaders series in September.

Matt Bors, the Pulitzer Prize finalist who founded the daily online political comics publication The Nib, is writing the series, and artist / caricaturist Fred Harper is providing the artwork. All of the issues will be available with multiple covers.

In the original movie, the Toxic Avenger starts out as a 98-pound janitor named Melvin Junko who, after falling into an oil drum filled with toxic waste, becomes an unlikely vigilante in his New Jersey town. In the AHOY comic book mini-series, Junko is a teen who is helping his parent run a junkyard in their boring New Jersey town, until train derailment of toxic waste transforms Melvin into a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength. He will fight the corporation named Biohazard Solutions, also known as BS, and its PR-spewing chairwoman, uncovering a vast conspiracy more far-reaching than he could have ever imagined as his faith in humanity doing the right thing tested in ways he never thought possible.

Are you glad to hear that the Toxic Avenger is getting an ongoing AHOY comic book series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.