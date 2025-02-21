The Unbreakable Boy Review: Zachary Levi leads a drama about the challenges of parenting a special needs child

Plot: When his parents, Scott and Teresa, learn that Austin is both autistic and has brittle bone disease, they initially worry for their son’s future. But with Scott’s growing faith and Austin’s incredible spirit, they become “unbreakable,” finding joy, gratitude, and courage even in the most trying times — an extraordinary true story about a father and son learning together that every day can be the best day of your life!

Review: Faith-based films often get a bad rap. Many films heavily focused on Christian themes get labeled and struggle to garner mainstream attention. Still, they can sometimes tell beautiful stories that are inclusive rather than damning of other religions. Like last year’s Ordinary Angels, also directed by Jon Gunn, The Unbreakable Boy tells an emotional and challenging true story of a young boy whose challenges are an inspiration to those around them. Rather than sugarcoat the story, The Unbreakable Boy delves into some of the lowest points in the lives of the title character and his parents, played by Zachary Levi and Meghann Fahy, in a story that deserves to be called inspirational. Managing to hit all the right emotional notes without hitting the viewer over the head with religious propaganda, The Unbreakable Boy is a crowd-pleaser that will have audiences of all ages wiping tears from their eyes.

Based on the memoir of the same name, The Unbreakable Boy stars Zachary Levi as Scott LeRette, a medical sales rep who still has an imaginary friend named Joe (Drew Powell). Scott meets Teresa (Meghann Fahy), whom he instantly falls for. Teresa shares with Scott that she has osteogenesis imperfecta (aka brittle bone disease), which comes into their lives when she becomes pregnant with their son Austin. As Austin (Jacob Laval) grows up and breaks his bones time and again, they also learn that he is on the autism spectrum. While they have a second son, Logan (Gavin Warren), raising Austin becomes a stressful job for Scott and Teresa as medical bills begin to mount along with stress from understanding the unique way Austin perceives the world around him. Most of the film occurs during Austin’s middle school years when the LeRette clan faces their most difficult era.

Much of The Unbreakable Boy focuses on Scott and his difficulty raising a child with special needs. Scott is also an alcoholic, which adds another level of stress to his marriage with Teresa. That Austin, or Auz-Man as he likes to be called, regularly breaks bones under Scott’s less than-watchful eye makes it even more difficult for the family to stay united. Teresa seeks solace in a local church led by Preacher Rick (Peter Facinelli). At the same time, Scott drowns his sorrows in liquor and occasionally the support of Joe and Scott’s parents (Patricia Heaton and Todd Terry). Narrated by Austin, The Unbreakable Boy gives us the young protagonist’s perspective on his family, which is full of unadulterated love. He also sheds insight into the challenges those on the spectrum face that they cannot even explain. This presents some mildly disturbing moments that resonated with me as a father of a child on the spectrum.

Throughout the film, we see how others perceive Austin, including classmates who are not kind to the kid in the jester hat who likes to quote Jack Nicholson’s monologue from A Few Good Men. Seeing those with kindness in their hearts and those without and how they interact with Austin is a stark reminder of what people on the spectrum face daily. None of the events are outside of The Unbreakable Boy‘s PG rating range, but they are realistically portrayed. Some of these moments feel similar to another Lionsgate film, Wonder, which followed a child with a physical difference rather than a mental one. In both films, the sense of goodness overcoming anything is present and leaves you feeling good by the end. The Unbreakable Boy poses questions everyone asks about autism, including the biggest one: why? This film is not a documentary or a science expose, nor does it try to explain or justify autism treatments, but it does provide a look at the emotional impact it can have.

The Unbreakable Boy was filmed back in late 2020 and has sat on the shelf since it was pulled from its 2022 release date. Writer/director Jon Gunn (The Case for Christ, Jesus Revolution) began production on his subsequent film, American Underdog, with star Zachary Levi mere weeks after wrapping this film. Based on Scott LeRette’s book The Unbreakable Boy: A Father’s Fear, a Son’s Courage, and a Story of Unconditional Love, Gunn uses a similar approach as his 2024 film Ordinary Angels to tell a story about faith without adding overt Christian context. A funny moment at the end of the film mocks more hardline faith-based films, but The Unbreakable Boy makes very few religious references. There are two brief scenes in a church or chapel and a couple of passing references to God, but nothing is connected to Austin’s diagnosis. Gunn and Levi have good chemistry as the star and director, allowing the film to tell a feel-good and inspirational story without clogging in cliches. The cast approaches this story as one of brightness and hope; you feel it come through when you watch it.

With solid lead performances from Zachary Levi and Meghann Fahy and an impressive turn from young Jacob Laval, The Unbreakable Boy is a solidly crafted movie that hits all the right emotional notes to inspire you. There are times when Jon Gunn risks pushing his film into cliche territory. Still, he keeps the movie solidly focused on showcasing Scott and Austin’s unique relationship and how the younger LeRette showed his father how to appreciate the special way he views the world. There is no reason I can see why this movie sat on the shelf for multiple years. I also hope the faith-based label does not detract audiences from giving this movie a chance. As a parent of a child on the spectrum, this is a wonderful movie to glimpse what it is like to live in a world that those with autism understand in their own unique way.

The Unbreakable Boy will be released Exclusively In Theaters on February 21st.