Simon Kassianides to direct psychological thriller The Walker

Simon Kassianides has had acting roles in the likes of MI-5, Quantum of Solace, Burn Notice, Covert Affairs, Nikita, Zoo, How to Get Away with Murder, Unforgettable, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and The Mandalorian, among other things. Back in 2011, he co-directed the comedy Geezas – and now, Deadline reports that he’s set to make his solo feature directorial debut with a psychological thriller called The Walker , which is expected to star filming in Dublin, Ireland this winter.

Kassianides also wrote the screenplay for the film, which he is producing through his company Plot Monster Productions, in partnership with the banner Copper Island. The project is being co-produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Sweden, with US strategy and packaging led by Roserock Films. Oliver Lowry. Matt Murphie, David Mansfield, and Luke Bouchier are producing for Copper Island, while Johan Hedman and Sofie Palage produce for WBITVP Sweden.

Set in Dublin, the story centers on a local detective who works with a British profiler to hunt down what appears to be a serial killer. The more they investigate, the more it begins to look like there might be some truth behind the British profiler’s paranoia that some immortal evil entity is behind the evil that men do.

Hedman provided the following statement: “ From the very first pitch, The Walker stood out — it’s bold, layered, and has a cinematic vision that feels both timely and timeless. We’re very excited to bring The Walker to an international market. The film has tremendous potential for a pan-European co-production and we’re eager to start taking it out to further investors and financiers to bring this ambitious story to life. ” Kassianides added, “ Launching my production company Plot Monster out of Cyprus, the country my family comes from, sees a lifelong dream coming true. WBITVP Sweden and I have been developing projects for several years and I couldn’t be more supported and championed. The same applies to my strategic partners in the US, Roserock Films. Finding a fellow Cypriot based production partner with both local and international reach like Copper Island is a great addition to the team. I plan to bring future productions to Cyprus in the short term, whilst continuing to work and collaborate internationally. It’s an exciting time. “

