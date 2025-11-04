Stern Pinball reanimates one of its most beloved games with The Walking Dead Remastered pinball machine

If you think Spooky Season is over just because we’ve closed the book on another Halloween, think again! Today, Stern Pinball invites players to embark on the epic journey of surviving the apocalypse in The Walking Dead Remastered – a technologically advanced version of one of the most beloved pinball games of all time.

Proceed with caution, Pinball Wizards, there will only be a limited number of The Walking Dead Remastered pinball machines available to purchase soon on the Stern Store! You’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for a countdown for a chance to buy one of these rare tables, with only registered All-Access members having access to the sale while supplies last.

The following details arrive courtesy of Stern’s official website:

In Stern Pinball’s The Walking Dead Remastered pinball game, players will battle walkers and survive key scenes from The Walking Dead in an immersive physical pinball experience like none other. The development team, led by John Borg, the designer of the original game, have created a modern version of the original masterpiece. The playfield features enhanced versions of the “Cell Block C” Prison building, bicycle girl ramp, and an interactive Well Walker toy. The fan-favorite crossbow device that shoots a pinball has been re-engineered and updated for increased precision and flexibility in gameplay. The game also features new RGB lighting and illuminated zombie heads on the slingshots.

Extra care and attention to detail have gone into every facet of The Walking Dead Remastered, honoring the original masterpiece by John Borg and Lyman F. Sheats, Jr. The game includes an updated version of the revolutionary ruleset that introduced a new mode structure and risk-reward elements that have stood the test of time. Through the iconic Prison, Well Walker, and Blood Bath multiballs and the depth of each Dead Feature mode (Barn, CDC, Riot, Tunnel, and Arena), players are immersed in a pinball battle that can ultimately leave a “Last Man Standing”… that is, if you’re able to survive the Horde and escape Terminus along your adventure.

In The Walking Dead Remastered, players will be introduced to newly developed visuals that blend high-quality video elements with a vibrant painterly art style, both on the cabinet and on the display. Extraordinary care has been taken to ensure the new visuals mirror scenes from the classic game, while also going beyond with additional updates. Software enhancements will introduce additional game rules, including new custom audio call-outs from actors Michael Rooker (Merle) and Danai Gurira (Michonne). Players will also experience Stern’s Insider Connected (IC) system that provides advanced connectivity features, enabling real-time engagement and a more connected experience for all.

The Walking Dead Remastered features Stern’s next-generation SPIKE 3 technology platform, which includes a larger 18.5″ full HD display with true color depth, along with a more powerful processor, and a new high fidelity immersive audio system. Players will get to experience completely overhauled 3D-rendered graphics and custom animations that pay homage to the dot matrix display from the original pinball machine. SPIKE 3 electronics also feature more efficient power handling, improved Wi-Fi support, and wireless headphone capabilities. This release will also feature an updated cabinet lighting customization system designed to allow for internal and external expression lighting on all versions of the game.

Stern Pinball’s The Walking Dead Remastered pinball machine is limited to 500 game units globally. Meanwhile, the highly collectible Limited Edition model includes the updated Expression Lighting System™ and Speaker Expression Lighting System with The Walking Dead-themed game effects, a full-color mirrored backglass, full-color high-definition cabinet decals, exclusive custom The Walking Dead Remastered pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner’s badge on registration.

Will you attempt to survive the zombie apocalypse while playing Stern’s The Walking Dead Remastered pinball machine? How many zombies do you think you can mow down with a silver ball before getting overrun by a horde of ravenous undead? Let us know in the comments section below.