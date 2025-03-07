Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott join Robert De Niro in serial killer thriller The Whisper Man

Last month, it was announced that Robert De Niro will be following up the Netflix series Zero Day with another Netflix project, as he has signed on to star in the serial killer crime thriller The Whisper Man for AGBO and the streaming service. Now, Deadline has revealed that De Niro is being joined in the cast by The White Lotus star Michelle Monaghan and Severance star Adam Scott.

Based on Alex North’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Whisper Man will be directed by James Ashcroft. Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer are writing the script. The story centers on a widower crime writer who, after his 8-year-old son is abducted, looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco are producing the film for AGBO. The company’s Kassee Whiting serves as an executive producer alongside Marcus Viscidi. Production is expected to take place on the East Coast sometime this spring.

When the project was first announced, Russo-Otstot, AGBO’s chief creative officer, provided the following statement: “ AGBO is excited to be embarking on our 6th film with our incredible partners at Netflix. The Whisper Man is a gripping thriller but at its core is a poignant and complex story of father and sons. We are grateful to have one of the finest actors of his generation, Robert De Niro, anchoring that story and with the remarkable James Ashcroft directing. ” Other collaborations between Netflix and AGBO include The Gray Man, The Electric State, and the Extraction films (plus the recently announced Extraction TV series spin-off called Mercenary).

Ashcroft has previously directed the 2021 horror thriller Coming Home in the Dark and the newly released John Lithgow / Geoffrey Rush horror film The Rule of Jenny Pen.

Does The Whisper Man sound interesting to you? What do you think of Michelle Monaghan and Adam Scott joining Robert De Niro in the cast of this serial killer thriller? Let us know by leaving a comment below.