Robert De Niro to star in crime thriller The Whisper Man for Netflix

Robert De Niro is sticking with Netflix as he’s set to star in The Whisper Man, a new crime thriller for the streaming service.

Robert De Niro is sticking with Netflix, as Deadline reports that the actor is set to star in The Whisper Man. The crime thriller is based on Alex North’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name and will be directed by James Ashcroft. Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer are writing the script.

The film “revolves around a widow crime writer who, after his 8-year-old son is abducted, looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as ‘The Whisper Man.’” Production is slated to kick off this spring on the East Coast, with Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco producing for AGBO.

AGBO is excited to be embarking on our 6th film with our incredible partners at Netflix,” said Russo-Otstot, AGBO’s chief creative officer. “The Whisper Man is a gripping thriller but at its core is a poignant and complex story of father and sons. We are grateful to have one of the finest actors of his generation, Robert De Niro, anchoring that story and with the remarkable James Ashcroft directing.

The hunt is on for cyber terrorists in the new trailer for the Netflix series Zero Day

De Niro and Netflix previously worked together on The Irishman as well as the upcoming drama series Zero Day. The series will be the first regular TV role of Deo Niro’s career, with the actor playing “respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.” The series will premiere on February 20th.

De Niro will also appear in The Alto Knights, a new film from Barry Levinson that tells the story of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. For some reason, the actor plays both roles. The film follows “two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.” It will hit theaters on March 21st.

There has also been talk of the actor reuniting with Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner for a new Meet the Parents movie.

