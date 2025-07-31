The Woman in Cabin 10: Keira Knightley thriller unveils first look images, gets a Netflix premiere date

Last year, we learned that the Netflix streaming service had gotten a new film chief in Dan Lin – and one of the first projects Lin greenlit at the streamer is an adaptation of author Ruth Ware’s bestselling 2016 thriller novel The Woman in Cabin 10 , which had Keira Knightley attached to star in it as the titular woman. Now, Netflix has announced that the film is set to have its streaming premiere on October 10th – and to start building the hype, they have unveiled a batch of first look images, which can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Simon Stone, who previously directed The Dig for Netflix, directed this film from a screenplay by Snake Eyes writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (with Stone handling script revisions himself). Knightley plays a travel journalist assigned to cover the launch of a luxury yacht. When she witnesses a passenger tossed overboard in the dead of night, no one believes her story as all on the ship have been accounted for. Doggedly she searches for answers, putting her own life in danger as the boat barrels through the desolate North Sea. Knightley (Black Doves) is joined in the cast by Guy Pearce (Memento), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery), Gitte Witt (The Sleepwalker), Art Malik (True Lies), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Christopher Rygh (Vikings: Valhalla), Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones), Kaya Scodelario (Crawl), Lisa Loven Kongsli (Wonder Woman), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Moonflower Murders), John MacMillan (King Lear), Amanda Collin (Raised by Wolves), and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki).

Sister, the production company co-founded by Elizabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone and led by CEO Cindy Holland, is producing The Woman in Cabin 10 with Debra Hayward, while Sister’s Ilda Diffley serves as executive producer. Ware had this to say about the film adaptation of her novel: “ I’ve said in acknowledgements before that it takes a village to make a book, but what I learned going on set for Cabin 10 is that it takes a whole town to make a film — it’s truly amazing seeing so many people working so hard on something you created. It’s also a big leap of faith, of course — like handing your baby over to strangers. But I feel Lo [played by Knightley] and company are in good hands. “

Are you interested in The Woman in Cabin 10? Check out the first look images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

