Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista become a new buddy action duo in the trailer for Prime Video’s The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew trailer

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista unite their quippy, muscular powers for a new action comedy over at Prime Video. The film was directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) from a script by Jonathan Tropper (Star Wars: Starfighter). In addition to Bautista and Momoa, the film stars Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, With Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin. Amazon has just released the new trailer for the film, which is set to premiere on the streamer on January 28.

The official synopsis reads,

“In this action comedy, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista) are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way. Set in the streets of Hawaii, the film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) and also stars Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin.”

Producers on the film include Jeff Fierson, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris.

Coming up for these gentle giants

Bautista has a big project coming up in the new year: playing the Kurgan in Chad Stahelski’s highly anticipated Highlander reboot. Production on Highlander was supposed to begin in the fall, but Cavill was injured while training for the film, and it was pushed back to early 2026. I’m sure he’s going to do great as the iconic villain, but the actor confessed last month that he was feeling a little stressed about taking on the role. “No pressure at all, right? Man, I am stressed about this, because I am such a fan of the original,” Bautista said. “Clancy Brown was in his 20s when he was the Kurgan. I’m in my 50s. I hope I can do the world justice.“

As for Momoa, he also has a significant role in his future, as he will be playing Lobo in the DCU. It’s a character Momoa has wanted to play for a long time, and even playing Aquaman in the DCEU wasn’t going to stand in his way. You can catch a quick glimpse of Momoa as Lobo in the recently released trailer for Supergirl.

