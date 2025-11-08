Movie News

Dave Bautista is feeling the pressure of playing The Kurgan in the Highlander remake

By
Posted 7 hours ago
Dave Bautista, The Kurgan, Highlander remakeDave Bautista, The Kurgan, Highlander remake

Dave Bautista will be playing the Kurgan in Chad Stahelski’s upcoming Highlander remake, and the actor is feeling a little stressed about taking on the role of the iconic villain.

No pressure at all, right? Man, I am stressed about this, because I am such a fan of the original,” Bautista told MovieWeb. “Clancy Brown was in his 20s when he was the Kurgan. I’m in my 50s. I hope I can do the world justice.

Although Bautista will be following in the footsteps of Clancy Brown, he added that the remake will be a different beast. “It’s written very differently. But still with, like, such a huge nod, a lot of respect to the original,” he said. “Chad Stahelski didn’t want to go against the grain and make it something completely different. He wanted to keep it true to the characters, but elevate a bit, move it into current filmmaking standards, because we’re always kind of raising the bar. The characters need to go with the action in this film, and the action is super hyper elevated. It’s what John Wick did to the gun work on films.

Related
Highlander remake cast grows with four new additions; production to begin in early 2026

Henry Cavill will star as Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior. With help from a swordsman named Ramirez, played by Russell Crowe, MacLeod battles other immortals across time. The cast includes Karen Gillian as MacLeod’s Scottish wife, Marisa Abela as his modern-day love interest, Djimon Hounsou as an immortal warrior from Africa, and Jeremy Irons as “the leader of a secret order called The Watchers, who are keeping an eye on the immortals and see them as a threat to humanity.

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy‘s Max Zhang is also on board in an undisclosed role, and WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is set to play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill’s character. Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy), Siobhán Cullen (Bodkin), Jun Jong-seo (Project Y), and Nassim Lyes (Under Paris) also recently joined the cast.

Production on Highlander was supposed to begin in the fall, but Cavill was injured while training for the film. Filming is expected to resume in early 2026. Once it does pick up, the film will shoot in Scotland, England, and Hong Kong.

Source: MovieWeb
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,338 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Highlander News

See More
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 4 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

The Best Scene series digs into the opening sequence from the Kathryn Bigelow / James Cameron sci-fi thriller Strange Days

JoBlo Originals

Why is Strange Days STILL unavailable?

Posted 1 week ago
While most of James Cameron's Lightstorm era movies have now seen the light of day, Kathryn Bigelow's Strange Days remains buried.
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?