Highlander: Djimon Hounsou joins Henry Cavill in upcoming remake

THR reports that Djimon Hounsou will join Henry Cavill in the upcoming Highlander reboot, which Chad Stahelski will direct.

Cavill is playing Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior. With help from a swordsman named Ramirez, played by Russell Crowe, MacLeod battles other immortals across time. The cast includes Dave Bautista as The Kurgen, Karen Gillian as MacLeod’s Scottish wife, and Marisa Abela as his modern-day love interest. As you can see, this will be a bit of a Guardians of the Galaxy reunion as Hounsou, Bautista, and Gillian all appeared in the Marvel film.

Hounsou will play an immortal warrior from Africa in the Highlander remake.

Related Karen Gillan to star opposite Henry Cavill in Chad Stahelski’s Highlander remake



Screenwriter Michael Finch is said to be building up a “ more complex and deeper world, ” with sources saying that we’ll see “ more immortals who also happen to be from various parts of the world. ” As this project has major franchise aspirations, ensuring the world is populated with enough immortals to keep things interesting makes sense. Production is slated to finally kick off later this month, with filming set to take place in Scotland, England, and Hong Kong.

The project was initially set up at Lionsgate, but jumped ship to Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists earlier this year. The new deal will give United Artists full rights to the franchise, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt set to produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panser Productions, and Louise Rosner.