Marisa Abela joins Henry Cavill in Highlander reboot

Marisa Abela, best known for starring in the BBC/HBO series Industry, will join Henry Cavill in the upcoming Highlander reboot, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski. Her character is described as an “ immortal who is a teacher of swordplay ” and is one of Cavill’s past loves.

The Highlander reboot has been in the works for quite some time, but it finally seems to be taking some significant steps forward. It was announced just last month that Russell Crowe had joined the cast. He’s believed to be taking on the role of Ramirez, the character played by Sean Connery in the original movie.

The report states that the new script by Michael Finch is building up a “ more complex and deeper world, ” with sources saying that we’ll see “ more immortals who also happen to be from various parts of the world. ” As this project has major franchise aspirations, ensuring the world is populated with enough immortals to keep things interesting makes sense. But what happened to “there can be only one”? Production is slated to finally kick off in September, with shooting taking place in Scotland, England, and Hong Kong.

The project was initially set up at Lionsgate, but jumped ship to Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists earlier this year. The new deal will give United Artists full rights to the franchise, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt set to produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panser Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Stahelski has also teased the timeline for the movie. “ We’re bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes, ” he said. “ There’s big opportunity for action. There’s a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it’s a bit of a love story, but not how you think. On John Wick, I learned a lot on how to bend the storytelling a little… another kind of myth. “

Abela is also known for playing Amy Winehouse in the Back to Black biopic, and she recently appeared alongside Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender in Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag.