Highlander remake cast grows with four new additions; production to begin in early 2026

The Highlander remake has added a few more members to its cast, as THR reports that Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy), Siobhán Cullen (Bodkin), Jun Jong-seo (Project Y), and Nassim Lyes (Under Paris) have joined up.

Henry Cavill will star as Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior. With help from a swordsman named Ramirez, played by Russell Crowe, MacLeod battles other immortals across time. The cast includes Karen Gillian as MacLeod’s Scottish wife, Marisa Abela as his modern-day love interest, Djimon Hounsou as an immortal warrior from Africa, and Jeremy Irons as “ the leader of a secret order called The Watchers, who are keeping an eye on the immortals and see them as a threat to humanity. “

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy‘s Max Zhang is also on board in an undisclosed role, and WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is set to play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill’s character.

As for the new additions, Cullen will play a “ police psychiatrist who discovers the existence of immortals and wants to help MacLeod. ” Jong-seo will be part of The Watchers, and Lyes will play an immortal who is after MacLeod. It’s not known who McKidd will play in the movie. Please let him be an immortal Roman soldier.

Production on Highlander was supposed to begin in the fall, but Cavill was injured while training for the film. Filming is expected to resume in early 2026. Once it does pick up, the film will shoot in Scotland, England, and Hong Kong.

Bautista has teased that the project will have John Wick-level action sequences. “ I was so blown away by the script because, without saying too much, this is such a great reboot. We’re still paying tribute and giving a nod to the original, but making it new and fresh and exciting, and also just universe-building. It’s just so much bigger than the original, ” he said. “ The action is on par with John Wick. I’m afraid I’m going to say too much. I don’t want to give anything away, but I think people are going to be blown away by this because it’s bigger than you imagine, and it’s new enough that you won’t be seeing the same thing. If you saw the original, you’re still not going to know what the story is. “

Some have wondered whether Highlander really needs a remake, and I would argue that few movies do. However, the film reportedly has major franchise aspirations, and this is the opportunity for director Chad Stahelski to establish a cohesive mythology from the outset. Plus, I’m always down for anything Cavill is passionate about, and he needs something new now that Superman and The Witcher are in his rear-view.