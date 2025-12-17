The Wrecking Crew: First look at the action-comedy starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa

Amazon MGM Studios has revealed a handful of first-look images for The Wrecking Crew, the upcoming action-comedy starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa as half-brothers who must work together to unravel a conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii. The film is set to debut on Prime Video on January 28, so a trailer is likely to follow soon.

Check Out the First-Look Images from The Wrecking Crew

What’s The Wrecking Crew About?

Set in the streets of Hawaii, The Wrecking Crew follows two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Momoa) and James (Bautista), who are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface, and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way.

The film was directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) from a script by Jonathan Tropper (Star Wars: Starfighter). In addition to Bautista and Momoa, the film stars Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, with Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin.

What’s Next for Bautista and Momoa?

Bautista has a big project coming up in the new year: playing the Kurgan in Chad Stahelski’s highly anticipated Highlander reboot. Production on Highlander was supposed to begin in the fall, but Cavill was injured while training for the film, and it was pushed back to early 2026. I’m sure he’s going to do great as the iconic villain, but the actor confessed last month that he was feeling a little stressed about taking on the role.

“ No pressure at all, right? Man, I am stressed about this, because I am such a fan of the original, ” Bautista said. “ Clancy Brown was in his 20s when he was the Kurgan. I’m in my 50s. I hope I can do the world justice. “

As for Momoa, he also has a significant role in his future, as he will be playing Lobo in the DCU. It’s a character Momoa has wanted to play for a long time, and even playing Aquaman in the DCEU wasn’t going to stand in his way. You can catch a quick glimpse of Momoa as Lobo in the recently released trailer for Supergirl.