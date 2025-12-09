Thieves Highway exclusive clip features Aaron Eckhart, Devon Sawa, and gunfire

The action thriller Thieves Highway is set to reach theatres this Friday, December 12th, with a digital release following on December 16th – and with those dates swiftly approaching, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film that gives an early glimpse at a suspenseful action sequence! You can watch it in the embed above.

Synopsis and Cast

Directed by former stuntman Jesse V. Johnson from a screenplay that was written by Travis Mills, based on a story by J.D. Pepper and Mills, Thieves Highway has the following synopsis: After a deadly confrontation, lawman Frank Bennett uncovers a massive smuggling operation. Cut off from cell service and stranded without his truck, Frank is forced to take on a dangerous gang led by a deranged ex-military commander. Stopping them before they reach the border isn’t just his duty, it’s his only shot at survival.

The film stars Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight), Devon Sawa (Heart Eyes), Lucy Martin (Vikings), and Lochlyn Munro (Peacemaker).

Passion Project

Johnson provided the following statement: “ Thieves Highway is a passion project, for Aaron and me. We spent a lot of time developing Travis Mills’ script, embracing factual anecdotes and actual characters to flesh out a vibrant and action-packed modern crime story. ” Producer Corey Large added, “ Aaron is creating a unique brand starring in high-quality genre pictures, joining the likes of Liam Neeson and Mel Gibson, and we are excited to be part of enhancing that profile with Thieves Highway. Jesse’s background in stunts ensures that audiences will experience the story as though they are in the middle of the action. “

Thieves Highway was made with funding from BondIt Media Capital and Pink 308. Executive producers include Kirk Shaw, Jordan Nott, and Jon Keeyes.

What did you think of our exclusive clip from Thieves Highway? Will you be watching this action thriller sometime in the next week? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Jesse V. Johnson made his feature directorial debut with the 1999 action movie The Doorman and has followed that up with more than two dozen other credits, including Green Street Hooligans 2, Accident Man, The Debt Collector, Debt Collectors, Avengement, and Chief of Station.