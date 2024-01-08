This Tempting Madness: Simone Ashley of Bridgerton stars in psychological thriller

Simone Ashley has picked the follow-up to her breakthrough performance as Kathani “Kate” Sharma in season 2 of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, as Deadline reports that she has the lead role in the psychological thriller (excuse me, it’s not just a psychological thriller, it’s “an elevated psychological thriller”) This Tempting Madness , which just wrapped production in Los Angeles.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Jennifer E. Montgomery, who also wrote the screenplay with her husband Andrew M. Davis. Davis has a background in cinematography, including some work on the Sam Raimi-produced horror anthology series 50 States of Fright, so he lensed his wife’s first movie. Inspired by a true story, it sees Ashley taking on the role of a young woman who awakens from a coma grievously injured, memory fractured, her husband arrested. But as she puts together the pieces of her past, she starts to question her own actions — and her perception of reality.

Also in the cast are Mojean Aria (See), Austin Stowell (Swallow), Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi), and Zenobia Shroff (Ms. Marvel).

Montgomery and Davis are producing This Tempting Madness through their company Smoke Jumper Films. Also producing are Mango Monster Productions, Jessica Malanaphy and Marcei Brown of CatchLight Studios, and William Day Frank.

Ashley will be reprising the role of Kathani – who is now Lady Kathani “Kate” Bridgerton – in Bridgerton season 3, which is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this year. Bridgerton‘s third season will actually be split into two 4-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 16, 2024, followed by Part 2 on June 13, 2024. Ashley’s other credits include 2 episodes of Wolfblood, 2 episodes of Broadchurch, an episode of Doctors, Boogie Man, Kill Ben Lyk, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, an episode of Casualty, A Working Mom’s Nightmare, three episodes of The Sister, The Little Mermaid, and 15 episodes of Sex Education.

How does This Tempting Madness sound to you? Are you interested in seeing “an elevated psychological thriller” that stars Simone Ashley? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Here’s the first image of Simone Ashley in This Tempting Madness: