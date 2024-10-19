Thomas Lennon “can’t imagine” there won’t be more Reno 911! episodes

Thomas Lennon, who played Lieutenant Jim Dangle on Reno 911!, says they may as well make more episodes if they still have the uniforms.

The days of Reno 911! on Comedy Central may feel like a thing of the past, but we may not need a time machine to visit Dangle, Wiegel, Garcia, Jones, Johnson, Williams, and Junior. When Reno 911! first went off the air in 2009, that seemed to lock up the mockumentary spoof. But it bounced back with support from everybody from Quibi to Paramount+, who invested in it through new episodes and even more movies. Nearly three years removed from the force’s final shift, there might be hope for more of Reno’s finest.

Speaking with MovieWeb, Thomas Lennon – who played short-short-sporting Lieutenant Dangle (pun most definitely intended) – said that he expects even more Reno 911! in the future, joking, “I can’t imagine we wouldn’t do more Reno 911! because we already have all the outfits, which is basically the hardest part. You can tell that we don’t really overthink it when we do it. If anything, we really underthink it quite a bit.”

Lennon also noted that Reno 911! is timeless in a way, due in part to just how ridiculous – and consistent (fashion-wise) – the team is. “What’s neat to me to see, is that…we never really reference politics. We never really reference time. Reno 911!, in some ways, is like The Simpson, which is, the characters never grow up. They never mature. They never get better, they never learn anything. Like, every Reno 911! starts exactly at zero again, which is one of the fun things about it…We literally are a cartoon. We’re animated characters, except we’re alive.”

Personally, I’m down for as much Reno 911! as they’re willing to produce. Maybe the 2021 and 2022 movies – The Hunt for QAnon and It’s a Wonderful Heist – didn’t fully stick, but these characters are just too much damn fun to turn away from. Comedy Central is a bit of a shell of what it used to be, but if someone wants to fully run with at least one more season, you can count myself and Reno 911’s legion of fans as in.

Are you ready for more episodes of Reno 911!? Do you think there is still an audience for the show?