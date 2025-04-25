Thunderbolts* clips promote the new Marvel movie, coming to theatres next week

The upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts* is going to feature multiple actors from various previous Marvel films and TV shows reprising their roles. It’s got Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster – and you can see those characters in action in the clips that have been unveiled to promote the film’s May 2nd theatrical release! Embedded above, we have three clips in one: a fight scene; a scene that shows our heroes interacting with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine; and a scene that shows Florence Pugh stepping off the second-tallest building in the world. At the bottom of this article, you can see the previously shared “convoy chase” scene.

Thunderbolts* involves “the rag-tag team forming an unlikely alliance of skilled individuals, each with something to prove. They refuse to let their pasts define them, so they take the opportunity to save the day seriously and crack a few skulls along the way.” It will feature the titular team locking horns with the Superman-like character Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman, whose unpredictable actions could destroy city blocks, alongside any hope of the Thunderbolts saving the day.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) directed Thunderbolts* from a screenplay that has been worked on by Eric Pearson (Black Widow) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef). Schreier directed many of the episodes of Beef, and admitted to Empire that Thunderbolts* does have “ a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy. “ Beef was an A24 production, and Pugh recently described this film as “ this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes. “

The first reactions to Thunderbolts* recently dropped online and were very positive and promising. Clocking in at 127 minutes, the film has been rated PG-13 for strong violence, language thematic elements, and some suggestive and drug references. As mentioned, it will be reaching theatres next Friday. Will you be watching it? Check out the clips, then let us know by leaving a comment below.