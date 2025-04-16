Thunderbolts* are coming to save the day in final trailer for Marvel Studios film

The release of Thunderbolts* is nearly upon us, and Marvel Studios has dropped the final trailer, which you can check out above! The film is tracking an estimated $70 million domestic opening weekend, which would put it under Captain America: Brave New World‘s $88 million opening. However, part of me believes that Thunderbolts* might have more legs at the box office. It looks like it could have potential.

Thunderbolts* follows Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) as they are forced to unite on a dangerous mission. Lewis Pullman plays Bob, a superpower individual also known as The Sentry. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also returns as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who seems to be pulling the strings behind the scenes.

I do quite enjoy the depiction of the Void’s power, splatting people into shadows on the ground.

A recent Thunderbolts* clip featured Yelena leaping from the top of the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a stunt Pugh insisted on performing. “ I got on all the emails. It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer and closer to shooting, they said they don’t think it’s going to happen because it’s a crazy insurance ordeal and obviously we’re not going to throw [me] off the second tallest building in the world, ” Pugh said. “ I was like what the f*ck? Of course we are! We have to do that. “

Pugh continued, “ I was being a sassy Karen emailing Kevin [Feige] and saying it’s going to do wonders for the press tour. We have to do this! We’re going to have three women break three different Guinness World Records and we’ll do this and this. I had to keep on pushing and then they’re like, ‘Okay, if you want to fall off the second tallest building, we’ll figure it out for you.’ I don’t mind heights. I quite like them and enjoy them, but that was a whole different ballgame and insane. The mental control I had to do that day was its own super power. “

What did you think of the final trailer for Thunderbolts*? Will you be watching when it hits theaters on May 2nd?