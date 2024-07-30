Watch out, Tom Cruise: Florence Pugh jumped off the second tallest building in the world for Thunderbolts

We learned a lot more about Thunderbolts during Marvel’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, but Florence Pugh dropped one more tidbit while speaking with Variety. When asked what was the most “massive stunt” she did in the upcoming Marvel movie, Pugh said, “ Jumping off the second tallest building in the world ” before making a quick exit.

For the record, the second tallest building in the world is Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. At 678.9 m, only the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is taller, at 828 m. During the Thunderbolts Comic-Con panel, Pugh said, “ I think we all feel cool doing stunts… This movie is so wonderful and bizarre, and it’s very brave and it’s because of this cast. “

In addition to Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Thunderbolts also stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Geraldine Viswanathan will also make an appearance, replacing Ayo Edebiri, who was originally attached. Lewis Pullman is also on board as The Sentry, taking over for Steven Yeun, who was cast in the role before he had to leave. Harrison Ford will also appear as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, reprising his role from Captain America: Brave New World.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige added that the group doesn’t take its name from Ford’s character, but when asked for an explanation regarding the asterisk in the title, he would only say, “ You have to see the movie. ” A trailer for Thunderbolts was also screened at Comic-Con, showcasing Yelena catching up with Red Guardian. We then see the individual characters tricked into meeting up, where they realize they’ve each been set up on dangerous missions. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine says, “ We’re brought up with this belief that there are good guys and bad guys. But really, there are bad guys and there are worse guys. “

Thunderbolts* will be released in theaters on May 5, 2025, as the final installment of Phase Five.