Steven Yeun leaves Marvel’s Thunderbolts over scheduling conflicts

With filming on Marvel’s Thunderbolts slated to begin in the spring, the production just lost one of its stars, as Steven Yeun has exited the project. While Thunderbolts still has a pretty stacked lineup going for it, Yeun’s departure is just the latest problem that has hit the upcoming movie.

Steven Yeun was first announced as part of the Thunderbolts cast back in February 2023, quickly being listed as playing Sentry aka Robert Reynolds, a key figure in the team of antiheroes. It has been determined that Yeun left Thunderbolts due to scheduling issues. These, of course, would have popped up as a result of the ongoing Hollywood strikes, with the Writers Guild of America one launching the month before filming was set to begin, while the SAG-AFTRA strike, which concluded in November, only slowed things down further. With Thunderbolts now off his calendar, Yeun can at least focus on the upcoming releases of the Kristen Stewart co-headliner Love Me (headed to Sundance in just a few weeks) and Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi film Mickey 17 (due out in March).

Even with Steven Yeun leaving Thunderbolts, the movie still has quite a solid cast, with the likes of Sebastian Stan (Bucky BarneS), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) reprising their roles from past MCU entries. The movie will also star Wyatt Russell. On the project, Russell said, “I have confidence it’s gonna be good. I know everybody is sort of on this Marvel train right of things not going so well…It’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past.”

Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson and Lee Sung Jin, Thunderbolts is part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – although it had intended to be part of the in-progress Phase Five but missed that due to the aforementioned strikes. It has a current release date of July 25th, 2025, two months after The Fantastic Four hits theaters.

