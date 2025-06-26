Thunderbolts* gag reel drops online ahead of film’s digital release

The Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts* features multiple actors from various previous Marvel films and TV shows reprising their roles. It’s got Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster – and you can get a glimpse of how much fun the cast had working together in the gag reel that has dropped online. Check it out in the embed above!

Thunderbolts* reached theatres on May 2nd and is now set to receive a digital release on July 1st. That will be followed by a physical media release on July 29.

Thunderbolts* involves “the rag-tag team forming an unlikely alliance of skilled individuals, each with something to prove. They refuse to let their pasts define them, so they take the opportunity to save the day seriously and crack a few skulls along the way.” It has the titular team locking horns with the Superman-like character Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman, whose unpredictable actions could destroy city blocks, alongside any hope of the Thunderbolts saving the day.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) directed Thunderbolts* from a screenplay credited to Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, with a story by Pearson. Schreier directed many of the episodes of Beef, and admitted to Empire that Thunderbolts* does have “ a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy. “ Beef was an A24 production, and Pugh recently described this film as “ this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes. “

Thunderbolts* earned $381M+ at the global box office, making it one of the lowest-grossing installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those numbers were surprising, as critics and fans reacted positively to the film from the start. Personally, I loved the movie and look forward to adding it to my physical media collection so I can take in many more viewings.

