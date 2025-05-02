Thunderbolts* assembles $11 million in Thursday night previews

The newest Marvel Studios movie has arrived and is following the successes of A Minecraft Movie and Sinners at the box office, which float well above a sea of flops this year. While both aforementioned films performed above expectations, it would usually be a safe bet that the new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe performs just as well, but this current phase has told a different story. While certain anticipated titles like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine were sure-fire moneymakers, others have not fared as well as the movies in past phases pre-Avengers: Endgame. Thunderbolts* is projected to draw between $70-$75 million domestically and another $90-$100 million internationally. The newest superhero film is getting positive feedback with a critics’ aggregate rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 95% audience score. Deadline is reporting that the Thursday night early previews of Thunderbolts have already earned the film $11 million at the box office.

This places its early debut just under Captain America: Brave New World, which had a Thursday night earning of $12 million. However, it did earn more than titles like Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, which took in $8.8 million, and Eternals, which brought in $9.5 million. Thunderbolts* will also have the benefit of premium theaters, which include IMAX, Dolby, ScreenX, 4DX and the like.

For our weekend box office predictions, Thunderbolts* doesn’t seem likely to open much higher than $75 million. That’s a solid number, but it’s far from the usual boffo opening the MCU used to take for granted. There’s been a bit of fatigue setting in to the franchise, which is getting an all-or-nothing revitalization next year with Avengers: Doomsday, but so far 2025 has been off to a mild start for the studio. While Captain America: Brave New World opened to $88 million, many believe the movie, which crawled to a $200 million domestic gross, was a disappointment. Thus, a $75 million opening for Thunderbolts will be considered modest, although there is a chance it could make more than expected, given the decent early buzz.