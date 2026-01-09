Tim Burton’s Attack of the 50 Foot Woman movie lands writers behind KPop Demon Hunters

THR has reported that Tim Burton’s upcoming reimagining of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman has landed the screenwriting pair behind Netflix’s biggest movie of all time. That’s right, Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, the writers of KPop Demon Hunters, have been tapped to pen the screenplay for Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

The original movie was released in 1958 and follows wealthy socialite Nancy Archer, whose encounter with a mysterious alien leaves her gigantically transformed after her philandering husband and his scheming lover attempt to gaslight her for personal gain. As Nancy grows to towering proportions, her emotional turmoil turns into literal destruction, culminating in a vengeful rampage that becomes one of the most iconic images of 1950s sci-fi cinema.

“ We’re obsessed with the idea of a fifty-foot woman wreaking havoc because a man did her dirty, ” said the duo in a statement. “ We have a feeling a lot of people will relate. “

Tim Burton Will Direct & Margot Robbie Could Star

Burton is set to direct the movie for Warner Bros., and will also produce alongside Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap is also on board to produce and develop the project. Robbie may also star in the film, as she was in early talks last year. Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) wrote the original script.

KPop Demon Hunters Has Been A Huge Success

The animated film follows a K-pop group who live double lives as demon hunters. It rocketed up the Netflix charts to take the top spot as the most-watched film on the streaming service, with over 325.1 million views.

I haven’t watched Kpop Demon Hunters for myself, but our own Steve Seigh absolutely loved it, proclaiming that the film more than lived up to the hype. “ There are many reasons why your social media is blowing up with talk about KPop Demon Hunters, ” he wrote. “ Firstly, the film drips with confidence. It has something to say, and the filmmakers take every opportunity to deliver something entertaining, emotionally intelligent, and drop-dead gorgeous. The friendship chemistry between Rumi, Mira, and Zoey is aspirational, with each character having a unique energy to add to the movie. Secondly, the drama is real. KPop Demon Hunters isn’t afraid to grab hold of humanity’s inner demons and shake them loose with infectious grooves and wildly relatable lyrics. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here. A sequel is in development, but isn’t expected to be released until 2029.