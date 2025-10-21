Pop Culture

Tim Curry doesn’t fear death and doesn’t want your pity following 2012 stroke

Posted 2 hours ago
Dr. Frank N. Further, Wadsworth, Pennywise, Long John Silver, even a concierge! Tim Curry has left his mark on cinema in such a unique way, bringing a charisma and flamboyance to characters ranging from hyperactive to sinister. But Tim Curry’s career was cut short when he suffered a stroke in 2012.

Following his stroke, Tim Curry was confined to a wheelchair and unable to speak. And he has continued to be an inspiration and fan favorite, much due to his perseverance. Following brain surgery and much rehabilitation, Curry has regained his speech, and he’s using the opportunity to share his experiences, doing so with his trademark wit and perspective. In a new profile featured on CBS Sunday Morning, he told Ben Mankiewicz, “I don’t fear death. I try to avoid it as I think we all do. But I suspect that, in the end, I will welcome it. I think it may be very comforting to go bye-bye. And I want to earn it.” But he also wanted to assure those watching that he’s not out for your sympathy, adding, “I don’t admire self-pity much. It’s a [legacy] I’m most grateful for. ‘Why are you so important that we have to pity you?’”

Tim Curry also recounted the moment he found out he was having symptoms of a stroke, something his own father died from when he was a child. “I felt fine, I had no symptoms that I was aware of. I wasn’t in pain….I had to learn to speak again. That was very weird. I hated not being able to speak. My face kind of went sideways.”

Any chance we can hear from Tim Curry is something we should all appreciate. To think how many terrific performances we have missed out on in the past 13 years is difficult for us fans; but that he has left us with so many across varying genres is a testament to his talents and a constant gift. Come on, who of us isn’t watching Rocky Horror Picture Show or It this spooky season and who can live without Home Alone 2 during the holidays?

This month saw the release of Tim Curry’s memoir, Vagabond, which details not only his stroke but also his life and career in the arts. It is available through Hachette Book Group.

