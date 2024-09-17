Time Bandits cancelled by Apple TV+ after just one season

If you were a fan of Time Bandits on Apple TV+, you might be a little depressed to learn that the streaming service has cancelled the series after just one season.

Inspired by Terry Gilliam’s beloved cult classic of the same name, Time Bandits tells the story of “ an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world. ” Although the series received decent reviews, it just couldn’t attract a large enough audience and didn’t break into Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings throughout its ten-episode run.

The series starred Lisa Kudrow, who led “ the eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests, and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The ‘Time Bandits’ witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age, ancient civilizations and the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way. “

Series co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi revealed earlier this summer that they had actually been working on the scripts for the second season of the series. “ We are actually writing a second season, but it depends on it people watch the first season, ” Clement said. “ If no one watches it, we throw it away in a bin. But I cannot tell you because I don’t want to spoil the second season. ” That’s a shame.

Our own Alex Maidy was a fan of the series and felt that it set the stage for another season. “ Each episode builds into the next and leaves you wanting more leading into the next episode without relying on artificial cliffhangers or red herrings. This cast is incredibly likable, and the story is silly enough to appease the youngest viewers without alienating more discerning audiences, ” Maidy wrote. “ I had a smile on my face watching this series. Even though it was made without the blessing of Terry Gilliam, I would like to think the iconic filmmaker would be pleased with where Waititi and Clement have taken this tale for a new generation. It is hard to find the same caliber of family fare that existed in the 1980s that is not animated, but Time Bandits is the type of show that anyone will watch and have a lot of fun with, whether they have kids with them or not. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

How do you feel about Time Bandits getting cancelled? Were you a fan?