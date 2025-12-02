Interviews

Tinsel Town Interview: Kiefer Sutherland talks British pantomime, The Lost Boys on Broadway, & the Christmas spirit

This holiday season, let Kiefer Sutherland help get you into the Christmas spirit with the gift that keeps on giving: British pantomime! As one of the most beloved forms of theater across the pond, pantomime brings an over-the-top approach to theater production for a funny, flirty, and flamboyant take on tradition. In Sutherland’s new holiday comedy, Tinsel Town, the actor who starred in The Lost Boys and Dark City plays Brad Mac, a flailing action star nearing the end of his Hollywood relevance, until an opportunity to star in a pantomime production of Cinderella affords him a new lease on life and his relationship with his daughter.

While waxing rhapsodic with Kiefer about Tinsel Town, we discover why he truly loves the theater and how British pantomime is a different animal than productions seen on and off Broadway. We also discuss the upcoming Broadway production of The Lost Boys, which Kiefer has seen rehearsals for. He takes us behind the scenes of the forthcoming show, albeit with little spoilers, and provides insight into why it’s about to become a must-see event.

In addition to discussing The Lost Boys, we also touch on Kiefer’s love of the holiday season and learn what puts him in good spirits during Christmas time.

Aside from interviewing Kiefer, I also reviewed Tinsel Town for JoBlo. Tinsel Town feels cringeworthy at first, but like any good holiday drama, it began to warm the center of my sentimental heart with its love of pantomime theatrics and interspersed moments of genuine charm. Tinsel Town will not be for everyone, but if you’re feeling like you need a pick-me-up this holiday season, you could find something special in this totally self-aware meta-narrative about celebrity, expectations, and tribute to pantomime theater. At its start, I expected the film to go off like a Christmas Cracker with no pop, but I was proven wrong time and again with a simple story told well and with heart. It might not be a new Christmas classic, but theater geeks are going to love it. I recommend checking it out, especially if you’re in the mood to add something new to your list of holiday fare.

