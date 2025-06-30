Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) is returning to theatres with a making-of featurette

Back in 1990, New Line Cinema rocked a lot of childhoods with the release of the first live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Thirty-five years later, Fathom Entertainment is bringing that movie back to theatres, along with a making-of featurette! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be back on the big screen for Fathom Events screenings on Sunday, August 17, and Wednesday, August 20, and will be accompanied by the featurette Turtles Unmasked, which was produced in collaboration with the creators of TMNT: Evolution, Mutation & Reboot. SuperHeroHype reports that the featurette contains “never-before-seen footage from the archives, extended scenes left on the cutting room floor, and home-recorded behind-the-scenes footage. This includes footage from director Steve Barron’s video diary as he reflects on the challenges of bringing the Ninja Turtles to life.”

Directed by Steve Barron from a screenplay by Todd W. Langen and Bobby Herbeck, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was based on the comic book created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Here’s the synopsis: Now you can catch America’s favorite green teens in their first live-action block buster film! After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, these radical reptiles are transformed into New York City’s greatest crime fighting quartet. Featuring a soundtrack with M.C. Hammer, this film will captivate adults and kids alike with its blend of humor, camaraderie and marital arts action. Don’t miss this blockbuster movie. You’ll have one shell of a good time! The film stars Judith Hoag as April O’Neil, Elias Koteas as Casey Jones, James Saito as Oroku Saki / The Shredder, and Toshishiro Obata as Tatsu, with Michelan Sisti, Leif Tilden, David Forman, and Josh Pais giving the in-suit performances as the ninja turtles Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael. Pais also did the voice performance for Raphael, while Robbie Rist provided the voice of Michelangelo, Corey Feldman voiced Donatello, and Brian Tochi was the voice of Leonardo. Kevin Clash handled the Splinter puppetry and gave the character his voice.

Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt gave the following statement: “ Few titles in recent memory have as large and rabid a fanbase as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s Turtle Time and Fathom Entertainment is proud to be part of Turtlemania and help make possible a 35th anniversary celebration like no other on the big screen. Moviegoers across generations will revel in the action and excitement. “

The 1990 movie, and the Ninja Turtles in general, were a major part of my childhood, so I’m glad to see this one coming back to theatres. Will you be catching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the big screen for its 35th anniversary? Let us know by leaving a comment below.