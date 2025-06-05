Tom Cruise sets Guinness World Record for most burning parachute jumps

Tom Cruise is now the proud titleholder of the Guinness World Record for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual. I have a feeling most folks won’t be rushing out to try and break that one.

The stunt was featured in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, where Cruise leapt out of a helicopter 16 times while strapped to a fuel-soaked parachute that was lit ablaze. Then, while falling, Cruise had to cut away the burning parachute in order to deploy his backup. You can check out a featurette about the stunt below.

“ Tom doesn’t just play action heroes – he is an action hero! ” said Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records. “ A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It’s an honour to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title. “

Glenday continued, “ Tom is no stranger to record breaking. Over his impressively long and consistent career, he’s proved himself to be the most powerful actor in Hollywood and the most bankable star, and he’s still the actor with the most consecutive $100 million movies on their resume and the most successful leading action hero at the worldwide box office. “