What did you think of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning?

There’s a lot of talk that this latest IMF mission is the swan song for Ethan Hunt. Although, as Sean Connery eventually found out, never say never when it’s still possible to return to an iconic spy role down the line. However, much of the marketing is hyping Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to be the closer for Cruise. After a year’s delay, the film is finally hitting screens. The franchise is pretty reliable when it comes to its reception, and this one is no different, as it sports an aggregate rating of 80% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 93%.

Tom Cruise prides himself, as a producer and a daredevil actor who does his own stunts, in giving the audience an immense entertainment experience with these films. But, even with all the reception — the opinions of the majority/ the opinions of the minority — what truly matters is what did YOU think of it? How does it stack up against the rest of the franchise that’s gone on for over three decades now? Does this film give you a satisfying conclusion? If Cruise doesn’t return, how do you see the franchise proceeding from here?

Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, enjoyed the film although he felt it might’ve been a little too over-indulgent at times. In his review, his impressions were, “It can’t be denied that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning definitely feels overstuffed at times. I still don’t think it was a good call to make the Dead Reckoning storyline into two separate, nearly three-hour films, but even when it’s most uneven, the series is still worth watching. If this is the end for the IMF, one can never say Cruise didn’t give this franchise his all, and this ends it on a satisfying note. If it falls slightly short of the others, it’s simply because the bar has been set so high.”

Simon Pegg, who has played Benji Dunn in the last five entries, explained a bit more about what this film means to him: “It’s not called Final for nothing,” Pegg teased. “It feels like an end to me. McQ expertly went into the past and looked at the preceding movies, and he saw how he could find an origin for the Entity,” Pegg shares. “So that all wraps up in this film, and for me, it does feel like an end.”





