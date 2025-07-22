Paramount announces Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on digital this August with a load of special features

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opened earlier this summer with a franchise-best opening. Audiences were in awe at Tom Cruise still ratcheting up his stunt resume for this entry, as the film both featured a deep ocean dive into a submarine and a sequence where he hangs onto a biplane for dear life. With all the pageantry and the many callbacks, this movie gave the impression that it could serve as the ultimate conclusion, but we all know, if Tom wanted to, and he snapped his fingers, the studio would be back with a new one.

Paramount is now announcing the releasing of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on digital, which will be made available on August 19. Fans who purchase the film on Digital can take a deep dive into the breathtaking production with behind-the-scenes interviews, exclusive commentary, and deleted footage not seen in theatres! Check out the full dossier of bonus content below:

BEHIND THE SCENES

Taking Flight— Tom Cruise and director Christopher M c Quarrie take you through the biplanes stunt. Witness them push things to the next level to capture these incredible flight sequences.

EDITORIAL CONTENT

Deleted Footage Montage with Optional Commentary by Director Christopher M c Quarrie— Director Christopher M c Quarrie shares some of the stunning, never-before-seen deleted shots that did not make the final film.

COMMENTARIES

Commentary by Director Christopher M c Quarrie and Tom Cruise— Enjoy a compelling, in-depth discussion with Christopher M c Quarrie and Tom Cruise.

PROMO SPOTS

Parachute Burn— Watch Tom Cruise earn a Guinness World Record for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual.

STILL GALLERIES

Tom Cruise (Biography included)

(Biography included) Christopher M c Quarrie

Collaboration

Supporting Cast

ISOLATED SCORE TRACK

Paramount is also announcing the release of the 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray and DVD, which is due to hit retailers on October 14, 2025.