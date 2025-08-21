Paramount streams Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in full on YouTube …sort of

There are some official distributor company accounts on YouTube that have taken to streaming content live for fans. For instance, Shout Factory might stream Jackie Chan movies for days from time to time, or Nickelodeon might stream some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon episodes, and the official Mystery Science Theater 3000 channel would usually stream a marathon for Thanksgiving. However, big movie studios almost never stream their latest hit movies on YouTube — until Paramount did just that with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on Wednesday.

If you missed it, you don’t have to feel too bad. The studio did so with a twist that had trolled viewers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount technically streamed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in full…but in Morse code. Users who scrolled through YouTube yesterday might come across the thumbnail that looks like the one for this article, with a title that read something like “LIVE: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) FULL MOVIE.“ You could see that it’s being broadcast from an official Paramount Movies account and it was currently live, but if you click on it, you’re treated to a video of a radio in an Alaskan dwelling that’s playing the full script in Morse code.

The official Mission: Impossible account on X posted, “The mission was compromised. So we had one option left: release everything. Full movie on YouTube now.” The post would include a link to the movie that was revealed to be the Morse code video. Paramount’s trolling of fans with this stunt is promoting the movie’s actual release on digital rental or purchase (where you can truly watch the actual movie). The Morse code in Alaska is an aspect of the movie where the IMF team find themselves at an ally’s home, where he must send important information through Morse code.