Box Office Update: Mission Impossible sets a franchise record but Lilo & Stitch is a blockbuster

The early box office results are shaping up to be a good news/ bad news kind of situation for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. So far, the film is on track to end the three-day Memorial Day weekend with about $63 million (and way more for the 4-day holiday), which would make it the franchise’s top opening weekend, unadjusted for inflation. That means it’s opening much better than Dead Reckoning did, which earned a disappointing $54 million in its opening weekend. That bad news, though, is Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is stealing its thunder, with it on track for a berserk $150 million plus weekend. Not bad for a movie that was initially meant for Disney+.

Fun fact: this isn’t the first time that Cruise has fought Lilo & Stitch at the box office. Back in 2002, the original animated film opened opposite his collaboration with Steven Spielberg, Minority Report. That time, Cruise was able to eke out a win, with both movies opening within a fun hundred thousand dollars of each other. This time, the gap is much wider and in favour of the Disney flick, which seems like it will gross about $10 million more than we predicted.

Otherwise, Final Destination: Bloodlines is having some serious legs, with it on track for a $19 million weekend as it closes in on the $100 million mark. Sinners and Thunderbolts are currently duking it out for fourth place, with both likely to gross around $11 million apiece. Deadline also states that A24’s Friendship is faring well as it expands to over 1000 screens, with it likely to gross about $4 million. Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow is plunging 76% to a $790k weekend gross, with it possible the film may not even finish the weekend in the top ten. Ouch.

We’ll be back tomorrow with a full box office roundup!