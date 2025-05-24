Movie News

Box Office Update: Mission Impossible sets a franchise record but Lilo & Stitch is a blockbuster

By
Posted 2 hours ago

The early box office results are shaping up to be a good news/ bad news kind of situation for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. So far, the film is on track to end the three-day Memorial Day weekend with about $63 million (and way more for the 4-day holiday), which would make it the franchise’s top opening weekend, unadjusted for inflation. That means it’s opening much better than Dead Reckoning did, which earned a disappointing $54 million in its opening weekend. That bad news, though, is Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is stealing its thunder, with it on track for a berserk $150 million plus weekend. Not bad for a movie that was initially meant for Disney+.

Fun fact: this isn’t the first time that Cruise has fought Lilo & Stitch at the box office. Back in 2002, the original animated film opened opposite his collaboration with Steven Spielberg, Minority Report. That time, Cruise was able to eke out a win, with both movies opening within a fun hundred thousand dollars of each other. This time, the gap is much wider and in favour of the Disney flick, which seems like it will gross about $10 million more than we predicted.

Otherwise, Final Destination: Bloodlines is having some serious legs, with it on track for a $19 million weekend as it closes in on the $100 million mark. Sinners and Thunderbolts are currently duking it out for fourth place, with both likely to gross around $11 million apiece. Deadline also states that A24’s Friendship is faring well as it expands to over 1000 screens, with it likely to gross about $4 million. Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow is plunging 76% to a $790k weekend gross, with it possible the film may not even finish the weekend in the top ten. Ouch.

We’ll be back tomorrow with a full box office roundup!

Tags: ,

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,250 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest Lilo & Stitch (2025) News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Nobody 2
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. M3GAN 2.0

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!