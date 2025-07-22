Lilo & Stitch lands on digital today and Disney releases details on the Blu-ray, which hits retailers in August

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch became a massive success at the box office and became the first title of 2025 to surpass $1 billion worldwide. It was only inevitable that Disney would capitalize on it. Just about a month ago, not long before the live-action adaptation reached a billion, the House of Mouse announced that they would be developing Lilo & Stitch 2. There was already an animated sequel to the original film, called Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, which was released on DVD in 2005. That film served as a bridge to an animated series, which aired after. It’s likely that the live-action sequel will not be a direct adaptation. However, no details have been released.

But you can now view the live-action hit starting today as Lilo & Stitch hit digital streaming services. Additionally, Disney has also announced details for the physical version of the film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, which will be available on August 26.

The press release reads:

This vibrant reimagining of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her cute-yet-chaotic adopted “pet” Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the “found family” that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honoring the cultures and beauty of Hawai’i. Lilo & Stitch is directed by Oscar-nominated Dean Fleischer Camp and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, while introducing Maia Kealoha.



The Lilo & Stitch digital and Blu-ray releases invite family audiences to dive into fun bonus features including deleted scenes, bloopers, a behind-the-scenes look at lovingly recreating the classic animated film, and sneak peeks of hidden extra touches thoughtfully crafted by the filmmakers. Innovative storytelling for all ages, Lilo & Stitch translates the magic of a Disney classic animated adventure into an immersive and cinematic Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® live-action tale that boasts a 93% Rotten Tomatoes® Popcornmeter and is “fun for the whole family” (Jonathan Sim, Coming Soon).



Bring home the chaos, charm, and cuteness with the must-have Lilo & Stitch 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook edition. Featuring bold cover art with Stitch breaking through the cover, this collectible release includes custom artwork inside and out spotlighting heartfelt moments between Lilo and her mischievous best friend. With its crumpled-paper backdrop and playful design, it’s the perfect addition to any ‘ohana’s collection.

Also available is Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Original Soundtrack featuring new music by Iam Tongi, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm and an Original Score by Dan Romer. Audiences can stream the soundtrack out now on Amazon, Spotify and Apple Music.



Bonus Features*

Deleted Scenes: Nani Cleans Up My Name is Nani

‘Ohana Means Family: Making Lilo & Stitch – Learn how an animated classic becomes an instant live-action favorite. Explore the challenges of bringing Stitch into the real world, how the familiar images of the original were recreated, and join returning cast members on a set that embodies ‘ohana.

Learn how an animated classic becomes an instant live-action favorite. Explore the challenges of bringing Stitch into the real world, how the familiar images of the original were recreated, and join returning cast members on a set that embodies ‘ohana. Drawn to Life – Check out scenes from the animated original film alongside their live-action counterparts to see how these beloved key moments were faithfully recreated. And uncover some easter eggs along the way!

– Check out scenes from the animated original film alongside their live-action counterparts to see how these beloved key moments were faithfully recreated. And uncover some easter eggs along the way! Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Lilo & Stitch.

Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Lilo & Stitch. Scenes with Stitch – Hear Stitch talk about some of his favorite scenes as he watches the movie play. Escape To Earth Feeding Fish Hula Performance Stitch Gets Named Bath Time Watch This

– Hear Stitch talk about some of his favorite scenes as he watches the movie play.

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer