Disney’s Lilo & Stitch comes crashing onto Disney+ in September

One of the most astonishing box office burners of the year, Lilo & Stitch, will be available on Disney+ in September, mere weeks after its digital release. Beginning on September 3, Disney+ subscribers can experience the latest live-action adaptation from the House of Mouse in their living room, or anywhere else screens deliver your entertainment.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch has officially crossed $1 billion at the global box office, making it the first Motion Picture Association (MPA) title of 2025 to reach the milestone. Following its record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend debut, the film has become the year’s top-grossing MPA release both worldwide and internationally.

This reimagination of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her unconventional adopted “pet” Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the “found family” that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honoring the culture and beauty of Hawai’i.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Disney announced the studio’s live-action Lilo & Stitch in February 2018, but footage of Stitch bursting through the film’s logo debuted at the 2024 D23 conference. Lilo & Stitch joins the studio’s long list of live-action remakes after adaptations like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Dumbo, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and Snow White.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, while introducing Maia Kealoha.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch follows the studio’s live-action version of Snow White, inspired by the 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. While Snow White bombed at the box office, Lilo & Stitch cleaned up, proving that Disney’s insistence on adapting its animated classics isn’t without merit. Audiences love a live-action spin on animated films that tickle their nostalgia. For younger audiences, the live-action version is likely their first exposure to Disney’s timeless stories and enigmatic characters.

