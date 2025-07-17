Disney’s Lilo & Stitch celebrates a major milestone as Hollywood’s first 2025 title to surpass $1B at the global box office

Aʻole! Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is making Hollywood history after crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office! The live-action animated film’s grand total sits at $1.001 billion through Wednesday, making it the first major motion picture in 2025 to do so. The divide comes from $416.2M domestic and $584.8M at the international box office, and the movie’s still playing in theaters.

“We knew there was a lot of love for Lilo & Stitch with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people,” said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman. “I’m thankful to our filmmakers, our cast, and all on our studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead.”

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo in a reimagining of Disney’s beloved animated adventure. Other players include Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch. The plot focuses on a young, parentless girl who adopts a “dog” from the local pound, utterly unaware that it’s supposedly a dangerous scientific experiment that’s taken refuge on Earth and is now hiding from its creator and those who see it as a menace.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Disney announced the studio’s live-action Lilo & Stitch in February 2018, but footage of Stitch bursting through the film’s logo debuted at the 2024 D23 conference. Lilo & Stitch joins the studio’s long list of live-action remakes after adaptations like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Dumbo, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and Snow White.

Unsurprisingly, Lilo & Stitch is a smash hit for the mouse-eared studio, with audience numbers holding strong after eight weeks of release. People can’t seem to get enough of the little blue menace, and Disney has already expressed a desire to film a sequel. Are you shocked that Lilo & Stitch is Disney’s latest live-action remake to break the mold? Let us know in the comments section below.