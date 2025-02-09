Tom Cruise has a Final Reckoning with Mission: Impossible 8’s Big Game Spot

Even without seeing a frame, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning would have ranked high on our list of most anticipated movies of 2025. (It received nearly a quarter of the votes in a reader poll, beating out Superman and the next Jurassic World.) And now that Paramount has released a new Big Game spot (to go along with the teaser released in November), that has only skyrocketed – although not nearly as high as Tom Cruise has been.

We’ve already gotten looks at some of The Final Reckoning’s stunts in both air and water, but this trailer is promising so much more – which shouldn’t really surprise us as the franchise has continuously dazzled us with its action set pieces, each subsequent installment blowing our minds more than the last. And with everything we’ve seen so far, no doubt The Final Reckoning will be one hell of a way to conclude the series.

As for if The Final Reckoning will truly be Cruise’s last outing as Ethan Hunt is anybody’s guess, although most signs point to this being the case. Cruise may be playing coy, but the general belief is that Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie will hang it up after having worked on half of the movies together. Some speculation arose that the series could continue with a young Ethan Hunt, who would be introduced in a flashback in The Final Reckoning. The latter part of that sounds like a solid enough addition, but I’m not sure I see the need to give prequels a spotlight here at this point. Are we really that desperate for Mission: Impossible – The First Reckoning?

Whatever the future of the Mission: Impossible franchise brings (if anything), we absolutely cannot wait to see where Cruise, McQuarrie and everybody else they talked into this heart-thumping, death-defying saga take movie #8. The Final Reckoning opens on May 23rd, 19 years and one day after the first debuted in 1996.

Will you be seeing Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on opening weekend? Where do you think M:I ranks among action franchises? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.