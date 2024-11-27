Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning behind the scenes video and image preview underwater stunts

The recently released trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (which you can watch in the embed above) showed that there’s going to be a lot of water-based action in this new sequel, and now a behind-the-scenes video has arrived online to show us a moment of star Tom Cruise preparing to perform some of those underwater stunts. Cruise himself also shared an image of him working on the movie underwater with the caption, “ The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it. From the depths, to the skies, I can’t wait to share more with you. ” The video and the image can be seen below.

Suiting up for the impossible. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning pic.twitter.com/v9EtG5qx3Q — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) November 26, 2024

The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it. From the depths, to the skies, I can’t wait to share more with you. pic.twitter.com/UmD52YL31l — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) November 26, 2024

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning tells the second half of the story that began in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, with Ethan Hunt out to destroy an AI system called The Entity, which is housed in a sunken Russian stealth submarine.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Dead Reckoning writer/director Christopher McQuarrie remains at the helm, working from a screenplay he crafted with Erik Jendresen.

Cruise is being joined in the cast by Hayley Atwell, reprising her Dead Reckoning role of thief-turned-IMF-recruit Grace; Vanessa Kirby as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, a.k.a. the White Widow, a character who was previously seen in both Fallout and Dead Reckoning; Ving Rhames as IMF agent Luther Stickell, who has been part of this franchise since the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996; Simon Pegg as IMF agent Benji Dunn, who joined the party back in Mission: Impossible III; Henry Czerny as CIA director Eugene Kittridge, who was introduced in Mission: Impossible (1996) and finally made his long-awaited return in Dead Reckoning; Rolf Saxon as William Donloe, a CIA analyst who got in trouble after Ethan Hunt accessed his computer way back in the first Mission: Impossible; and more Dead Reckoning reprisals: Esai Morales as the Entity-serving terrorist Gabriel; Pom Klementieff as Gabriel’s former ally Paris; Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis as US Intelligence agents Briggs and Degas; Mariela Garriga as Marie, a mysterious woman from Ethan and Gabriel’s past; Mark Gatiss and Charles Parnell as the heads of the NSA and NRO;. There are also a handful of new additions to the franchise: Holt McCallany as Secretary of Defense Bernstein; Nick Offerman as Sydney, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Katy O’Brian, Stephen Oyoung, Tramell Tillman, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, and Lucy Tulugarjuk in unspecified roles.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to reach theatres on May 23, 2025. Will you be catching it on the big screen? Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video and image, then let us know by leaving a comment below.