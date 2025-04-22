Tom Cruise and the team behind Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning head to Svalbard for a breathtaking featurette

Bundle up, friends, because we’re heading to Svalbard, Norway, for a look at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which will chill you to your core. Cruise and his team bring a new Final Reckoning featurette to the frontlines today, highlighting some of the upcoming sequel’s astonishing filming conditions. If you thought the cast of Severence looked chilly during the outdoor retreat episode, “Woe’s Hollow,” you haven’t seen anything yet.

“You can’t fake being in minus forty degrees. If you take your gloves off for a few seconds, your fingers start to freeze,” Simon Pegg warns as footage of the cast and crew battle the cold in the new Final Reckoning featurette. “Being in an environment like that adds to the suspense and the drama,” Hayley Atwell adds about filming in the sub-zero temperature.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise never shies away from taking things to the extreme, and Final Reckoning looks no different. In addition to braving the frigid terrain of Svalbard, Norway, previews for the upcoming sequel show Cruise dangling from a low-flying plane, running from explosions, and hoping to survive an overwhelming underwater escape.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning tells the second half of the story that began in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, with Ethan Hunt out to destroy an AI system called The Entity, which is housed in a sunken Russian stealth submarine. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Dead Reckoning writer/director Christopher McQuarrie remains at the helm, working from a screenplay he crafted with Erik Jendresen. The official synopsis is very simple: Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Cruise is being joined in the cast by Hayley Atwell, reprising her Dead Reckoning role of thief-turned-IMF-recruit Grace; Vanessa Kirby as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, a.k.a. the White Widow, a character who was previously seen in both Fallout and Dead Reckoning; Ving Rhames as IMF agent Luther Stickell, who has been part of this franchise since the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996; Simon Pegg as IMF agent Benji Dunn, who joined the party back in Mission: Impossible III; Henry Czerny as CIA director Eugene Kittridge, who was introduced in Mission: Impossible (1996) and finally made his long-awaited return in Dead Reckoning; Rolf Saxon as William Donloe, a CIA analyst who got in trouble after Ethan Hunt accessed his computer way back in the first Mission: Impossible; and more Dead Reckoning reprisals: Esai Morales as the Entity-serving terrorist Gabriel; Pom Klementieff as Gabriel’s former ally Paris; Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis as US Intelligence agents Briggs and Degas; Mariela Garriga as Marie, a mysterious woman from Ethan and Gabriel’s past; Mark Gatiss and Charles Parnell as the heads of the NSA and NRO;. There are also a handful of new additions to the franchise: Holt McCallany as Secretary of Defense Bernstein; Nick Offerman as Sydney, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Katy O’Brian, Stephen Oyoung, Tramell Tillman, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, and Lucy Tulugarjuk.

Before running for shelter, how long would you last in the frigid conditions of Svalbard, Norway? How many boxes of Little Hotties Hand Warmers do you think the cast and crew went through while filming? Let us know in the comments section below.