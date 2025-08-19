Tony Gilroy makes sure Star Wars fans don’t scroll watching Andor

There is a lot to love about Andor and plenty that helps make it one of the best Star Wars installments ever. And showrunner Tony Gilroy knows that the fandom deserves it, fully aware that he can’t waste their time as so many other Star Wars shows and movies have.

Tony Gilroy completely respects Star Wars fans to the point where he doesn’t want to even give them the chance to think about their phone, let alone mindlessly scroll during Andor. As he told IndieWire, “You have to make a decision now whether you’re going to write for someone who’s looking at their phone or not. So I’m not doing that. I’m never treading water. Every single thing is important, but it’s my responsibility to keep my end of the bargain and deliver it properly and make it easy for them. I’m not sure I always did that.”

Tony Gilroy also suggested that his career has evolved for him to be aware that the investment of time and attention – whether it’s through Star Wars or not – is steering how he writes. “I have become hyper-conscious over the years of my relationship with the audience. I’ve had times where I’ve been too hip for the room. I’m a fast-moving writer, and I’ve become conscious of not hanging on to the audience through complicated materials. I don’t want the audience to ever waste any mental calories on anything that isn’t important, that could conceivably detract from what I need them to pay attention to.”

In an age where Netflix reportedly has their writers dumb down content for those who can’t get off of TikTok or whatever else, it’s refreshing to hear that Tony Gilroy is working to ensure his audience doesn’t – and since that hasn’t quite been the case with every Star Wars series that’s been thrown at us, that’s all the more admirable on his part.

Our own Alex Maidy gave season two of Andor a perfect 10/10, calling it one of the best seasons of any TV show ever.

What has been the best moment in Andor so far, whether in season one or two?