Top 5 Most Underrated Films of 2025: The UnPopular Opinion

Well, Schmoes, as 2025 finally draws to a close, we reflect on another unique year for movie fans. From the overall lackluster performance at the box office to the massive mergers and changes in the Hollywood landscape, things have been quite tumultuous. If there is one thing for sure, there are always movies highly overrated and underrated by critics and fans alike. As the UnPopular Opinion Guy, I felt it was only fitting to issue my list of the movies I felt the masses got wrong. Some of these may shock you, and some may piss you off, but these are my honest-to-goodness perspective of the movies of 2025. If you disagree with any of the choices, please voice your opinion in the comments below. After all, the only opinion that really matters is yours, and I am just here to share mine.

5. Him

Although it only boasts Jordan Peele as a producer, Him has the hallmarks of Monkey Paw films, such as Get Out and Us, and Nope. Using professional sports as a backdrop for a chilling psychological horror story, Justin Tipping’s sophomore effort as a director does get silly in places, but it has a distinct message at its core. Part satire and part grand guignol, Him has a fantastic performance from Marlon Wayans that demanded a physicality the actor has rarely put to dramatic use. This is a movie that begs you to suspend your disbelief and go all in for the insanity it has in store. Couple that with a great soundtrack, and this movie should have done so much better at the box office and with critics.

4. The Life of Chuck

Mike Flanagan has dominated horror on the small screen, giving us two of the best Stephen King adaptations in Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game. While Flanagan’s take on King’s The Dark Tower is still a ways away, his heartfelt and Capra-esque adaptation of the short novel The Life of Chuck earned the acclaim it garnered on the festival circuit. I am very disappointed that the Golden Globes did not recognize Flanagan and the film in any way. Every actor in the ensemble is pitch-perfect. Tom Hiddleston’s dance sequence is one of the most infectiously positive moments of the year. The Life of Chuck is a feel-good movie that is perfect to share with anyone during the holidays and remains one of the best movies of 2025.

3. Ballerina

Despite the unwieldy title connecting it to the world of John Wick, Len Wiseman’s Ballerina is a solid spin-off from the Keanu Reeves-led main franchise. Ana De Armas is great in the physically demanding lead role of Eve Macarro. Despite a Reeves cameo and appearances from Ian McShane, Angelica Huston, and the late Lance Reddick, Ballerina was only a modest success instead of being a box office behemoth. Len Wiseman leverages his experience directing the Underworld franchise to bring a fresh spin to Chad Stahelski’s work helming the flagship movies, without feeling derivative. I would love to see this series continue with De Armas kicking ass in the title role and expand the world of the Continental and the Ruska Roma. Even if this is where the story ends, this was easily one of the best action movies of the year.

2. Captain America: Brave New World

Even through multiple reshoots and changes to the original plot as well as release date delays, the first franchise entry led by Anthony Mackie in place of Chris Evans was a lot of fun. Harrison Ford chewing the scenery and transforming into the Red Hulk should have been saved as a surprise for audiences to experience in the theater, but it was still fun to see on the big screen. With all the could-have-beens associated with this movie, we should not overlook the fact that this is a significant and fun return to the style of the early phases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No one will be able to replace Steve Rogers as Captain America, but Mackie’s Sam Wilson is still up to the task, and this movie delivers a big-screen outing that was worth seeing theatrically.

1. Tron: Ares

It was only a fifteen-year wait since Tron: Legacy, thirteen years shorter than the wait between the 1982 original and the first sequel. Director Joachim Rønning does a damn good job of bringing The Grid into the real world with some fantastic visual effects and a cool story that connects the first two films into a new angle. Jared Leto is good in the title role of Ares, but is overshadowed by a great villain turn from Jodie Turner-Smith. Greta Lee and Evan Peters are also great, as this ensemble works together seamlessly to make the story feel tangible. The perfect score from Nine Inch Nails eclipses the work Daft Punk did on the previous film. I am sad we may never see where the end of this film teases we would be headed, but Tron: Ares remains a great sequel to a great franchise.

Let us know what you think of these picks in the comments below. Also, let us know your most underrated movies of the past year!

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.