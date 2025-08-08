The Toxic Avenger: The Art and Making of the Movie book goes behind the scenes of the remake

Fans have been waiting a long time to see writer/director Macon Blair’s remake of the Troma cult classic The Toxic Avenger (watch it HERE), which wrapped filming way back in 2021 and unveiled a teaser trailer near the end of 2023, around the time it had its world premiere screening – but we won’t have to wait much longer. At the start of the year, it was announced that Cineverse had acquired the distribution rights with the intention of giving the film a wide release, and they’re aiming for an August 29th theatrical release… and if you’re interested in learning some behind-the-scenes information about the new Toxie movie, you might want to pick up a copy of Dan Jolin’s book The Toxic Avenger: The Art and Making of the Movie , which is set to reach store shelves on November 11th. Copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

With a page count of 160, the book has the following description: As bold and irreverent as the original 1984 cult classic, Macon Blair’s 2025 adaptation of The Toxic Avenger is a contemporary reimagining that stars Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon. When a struggling everyman janitor is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed. Brimming with unrelenting irreverence, outlandish humor, no-holds-barred action, and over-the-top gore, this new take on the audacious social-satire franchise pits the iconic “Toxie” against egomaniacal industry titan Bob Garbinger. Beneath all of the mutant mayhem, it’s also rife with social and environmental themes. In this official movie companion hardback with a neon glow in the dark cover, The Toxic Avenger: The Art and Making of the Movie has everything movie fans will want: uncover the concept designs and production art, alongside insight from the writer-director, crew, producers, and actors for this superhero movie set in the wacky and wonky parallel universe of Tromaville.

The Toxic Avenger remake was filmed in Bulgaria. Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz produced with Legendary Entertainment. JoBlo’s own Mike Conway recently had the chance to see the film and gave it an 8/10 review that can be read HERE. Conway said, “ For fans of the original, for gorehounds, and for anyone who’s ever shouted ‘they don’t make movies like they used to’—look no further. This is the return of a cult icon in the most gloriously disgusting way possible. “

