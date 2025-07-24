Train Dreams teaser trailer: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones historical drama gets a November release in theatres and on Netflix

Earlier this year, the historical drama Train Dreams was screened at the Sundance Film Festival – and that screening was a great success, resulting in not only rave reviews (including a 9/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray) but also a distribution deal, with Netflix forking over $16 million for the rights. Today, a teaser trailer for Train Dreams has dropped online, and it can be seen in the embed above. Along with the teaser trailer comes the information that Netflix is planning to give the film a limited theatrical release on November 7th. It will make its way over to the streaming service two weeks later, on November 21st.

Directed by Clint Bentley from a script he wrote with Greg Kwedar (they’re the duo that previously brought us the Oscar-nominated Sing Sing), Train Dreams is based on Denis Johnson’s beloved novella and is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th Century . Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Nathaniel Arcand, Clifton Collins Jr., John Diehl, Paul Schneider, Kerry Condon, and William H. Macy star, with Will Patton providing narration.

Bentley gave the following statement: “ I think most of us will never have some great impact on history and yet we will lead very, very deep and beautiful lives. There’s something very special about [Robert Grainier’s] story in that it is so specific to this one person’s life, and yet there’s a universality to it of a person trying to navigate a world that’s changing around them constantly — kind of leaving you behind, even as you’re still alive. “

Train Dreams was produced by Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, William Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer, and Michael Heimler, with Joel Edgerton serving as an executive producer alongside Scott Hinckley, Greg Kwedar, and John Friedberg.

What did you think of the Train Dreams teaser trailer? Are you looking forward to watching this movie in November? Let us know by leaving a comment below. Bumbray said, “It’s the kind of movie that stays with you long after you see it and hopefully will get the kind of build-up it deserves, as it will likely rank among the best films of the year when all is said and done.”