Trigger Point: Netflix picks up A24 action-drama series starring Joel Edgerton

Deadline reports that Netflix has given a straight-to-series order to Trigger Point, an action-crime drama series starring Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams) from writer Harrison Query (Heads of State), director Jeremy Saulnier (Rebel Ridge), producer Joe Hipps (Ozark), and A24.

The project was the subject of a heated seven-way bidding war, with Netflix and Apple TV emerging as the final two contenders, but Netflix emerged as the victor. The series follows a “ group of former Tier One Special Forces Operators who sell their elite skills to the criminal underworld behind the front of a private military contracting firm — and the FBI agent who’s hunting for them. ” Edgerton plays Red, an ex-Tier One Operator-turned-criminal.

Query will serve as the showrunner of the eight-episode series, and will executive produce alongside Saulnier, Hipps, and Cut To’s Patrick McDonald.

Edgerton can currently be seen starring in Train Dreams, a drama directed by Clint Bentley, who co-wrote the screenplay with Greg Kwedar, based on the 2011 novella of the same name by Denis Johnson. The film is “ the moving portrait of Robert Grainier (Edgerton), whose life unfolds during an era of unprecedented change in early 20th-century America. Orphaned at a young age, Robert grows into adulthood among the towering forests of the Pacific Northwest, where he helps expand the nation’s railroad empire alongside men as unforgettable as the landscapes they inhabit. After a tender courtship, he marries Gladys (Felicity Jones) and they build a home together, though his work often takes him far from her and their young daughter. When his life takes an unexpected turn, Robert finds beauty, brutality, and newfound meaning for the forests and trees he has felled. “

Our own Chris Bumbray caught the film at Sundance and loved it, saying, “ It’s heartening to know that Train Dreams left Sundance with such a great distribution deal, as it’s among the best films I saw at the fest. It’s the kind of movie that stays with you long after you see it and hopefully will get the kind of build-up it deserves, as it will likely rank among the best films of the year when all is said and done. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.