Train reunites The Conjuring 2 star Frances O’Connor with writers Chad and Carey Hayes

Twin brother writing duo Chad and Carey Hayes missed out on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Conjuring: Last Rites, but they received the sole screenwriting credit on the original film and came back to receive story credit (with director James Wan) and screenplay credit (with Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick) on The Conjuring 2. Now, Variety reports that the Hayes brothers are ready to make their feature directorial debut with a thriller called Train , and their first cast member is Frances O’Connor of The Conjuring 2!

Train is being produced by Blake Northfield and Michelle Krumm of Bronte Studios.

The Hayes brothers provided the following statement: “ We’re thrilled to be making our directorial debut with Train, in partnership with the incredible team at Bronte Studios. After years of writing, developing, and living inside the industry, we’re excited to finally put all that experience behind the camera. This story has everything we love about our genre and can’t wait to bring this one to life. ” Northfield and Krumm added, “ The Hayes Brothers are known worldwide as the creators of some of the most successful horror films in history; now it’s their turn to direct. We are beyond thrilled to be producing their directorial debut and incredibly excited to have Frances O’Connor cast. We’re looking forward to introducing this film to the marketplace. “

Details on the story Chad and Carey Hayes have crafted for Train have not been revealed, so all we really have to go on is the fact that the writers of The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 are reteaming with Frances O’Connor from The Conjuring 2 on a thriller – but that will be enough to get some genre fans, including myself, interesting in seeing how this project is going to turn out.

Does Train seem interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Chad and Carey Hayes / Frances O’Connor collaboration by leaving a comment below. In addition to the first two Conjuring films, the Hayes brothers have written The Turning, The Crucifixion, The Reaping, Whiteout, and House of Wax, among others, with credits stretching back to 1990. As actors, they’re known for appearing in the 1986 BMX biking movie Rad.